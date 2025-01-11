Trending topics:
Joe Burrow's Bengals teammate ends NFL regular season with most expensive fine of Week 18

Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals teammate received the most expensive fine of Week 18 at the close of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals

By Ignacio Cairola

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their participation in the 2024 NFL regular season with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was not enough to reach the playoffs as the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. A teammate of quarterback Joe Burrow, in addition to being out of the postseason, was upset to see a fine in his name.

Every Saturday afternoon, the NFL publishes its official bulletin of players fined for violent or unsportsmanlike actions from the previous week. In this case, the league organization published the list for the last game date of the regular season.

In the case of the Bengals, Joe Burrow’s teammate who was fined by the NFL is none other than Germaine Pratt, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness when he used his helmet to hit Steelers running back Najee Harris. The Cincinnati linebacker received the most expensive fine of Week 18.

Pratt ends his regular season by having to pay the NFL $22,511 for his action. The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels.

Germaine Pratt

Germaine Pratt of the Bengals

Another Burrow teammate fined by NFL

In addition to Pratt ending his season with a fine, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was also penalized for unnecessary roughness (hip drop tackle) and fined $14,956, slightly less than his teammate. Both players committed the infractions in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ win over the Steelers.

Joe Burrow's net worth: How much money does the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback own?

see also

Joe Burrow's net worth: How much money does the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback own?

How many total fines did the Bengals receive in the 2024 NFL season?

During the regular season, the Bengals were generally a well-behaved team. In total, Cincinnati has been flagged 11 times this season. Seven of those penalties have come since Week 14, so it’s clear that quarterback Joe Burrow’s team has had a rough few games.

