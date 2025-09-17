Joey Bosa delivers strong message to Josh Allen and the Bills ahead of crucial upcoming matchups

Heading into a new NFL season, the Buffalo Bills were widely considered one of the top contenders for the title. That label only grew stronger with the arrival of Joey Bosa, who joined the team this past offseason to bolster a roster—led by star quarterback Josh Allen—that ranks among the best in the league.

One of the most impactful pass rushers in recent years has arrived in the AFC East, joining a legitimate contender despite dealing with nagging injuries in recent months.

Now fully healthy and with his recent calf injury from the spring behind him, Bosa told the media he’s feeling better than ever — an encouraging message for his teammates as they gear up for what lies ahead.

“Mentally, maybe a little older. But physically, I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Bosa said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Old Joey, new Joey, I think I’m just Joey. And I think when I’m healthy and I’m feeling good, I play good football.”

Joey Bosa #97 of the Buffalo Bills.

In his first two games as a Bill, Bosa made an immediate impact — forcing a fumble in the season opener, and adding a sack along with two more forced fumbles in last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

A defense of excellence

The Bills’ defense, a unit already known for its tenacity, has reached a new level of dominance with the addition of star defensive end Joey Bosa. His arrival has not only injected an elite pass-rushing threat, but his relentless motor and football IQ have become the backbone of a defense that is now suffocating opposing offenses.

With Bosa leading the charge, Buffalo’s front seven is creating chaos in the backfield, allowing the secondary to make plays and solidifying their status as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

A tough stretch ahead

With a current 2–0 record and their sights set on reclaiming the AFC East title, Josh Allen and the Bills will face the following upcoming matchups:

vs Miami Dolphins, September 18

vs New Orleans Saints, September 28

vs New England Patriots, October 5

@ Atlanta Falcons, October 13

Bye Week

