NBA champion sends surprising shot to Bills’ Josh Allen

Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy. However, the four-time NBA champion just crossed over to the world of football and belittled the reigning NFL MVP. Green took a shot against the Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

Green appeared on Jordan Schultz’s podcast. When asked about Allen, he said, “I don’t care how Herculean of a comeback effort you have at home in Week One, he’s never going to be the guy that’s going to come out and win a championship and be the guy when it matters the most; he’s not the guy.”

According to Green, Allen is not capable to deliver a championship or win crucial games when it matters. Green, who is a multiple-time NBA champion, knows what it takes to win it all. However, disregarding the reigning MVP is clearly a hot take.

Green is no stranger to controversial takes

You can agree or disagree with Green’s take on Allen, but the fact is that the Golden State Warriors player is a controversial figure in the world of sports. Whether he is on disciplinarian issues, paying fines or giving hot takes, Green is unapolegetic to the core.

Now, objectively, there are two ways of looking at Green’s words. First, literally he’s right given the fact that Allen hasn’t been able to win a ring in the NFL. However, there’s the other side of the coin, which makes Allen one of the best postseason players ever despite not getting the elusive ring.

Josh Allen is a playoff beast

Allen hasn’t been able to beat the Chiefs, and that’s what hampered their status among the NFL’s best teams. Allen has done all he can to win the games, but his defensive teammates haven’t been able to stop Patrick Mahomes.

In fact, the Bills QB has the best touchdown to interception ratio out of any signal-caller in playoff history with at least 12 postseason appearances. While Allen would have to win a Super Bowl to prove Green wrong, it’s not been because of poor play that he hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet.