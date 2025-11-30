Video: Aaron Rodgers takes brutal hit by Joey Bosa as Bills force fumble for TD vs Steelers

Aaron Rodgers took a huge hit by Joey Bosa in a play that resulted in a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills, who capitalized on the fumble as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback lost control of the football as he went down during the third quarter.

Christian Benford took control of the loose football close to the end zone, giving Buffalo the lead as the course of the game took a dramatic shift for the Steelers. Not only did Mike Tomlin’s team lose its lead, but also had to see Rodgers exit the game as a result of the hit.

According to Courtney Cronin, who’s on the sideline on the call for ESPN Radio, Rodgers’ nose was bloody as he came off the field. Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, also of ESPN, added that Rodgers left the blue medical tent with tape across his nose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite still bleeding through the strip of the tape, Rodgers put his helmet back on and returned to the field. The Steelers then provided a simple update on the veteran quarterback, saying he suffered a cut on his nose.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

This only adds to the physical issues the 4x NFL MVP is battling with. Rodgers is playing through a left wrist injury, which was recently revealed to be much worse than expected. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the QB has at least three fractures in his non-throwing hand.

Advertisement

A chaotic moment for Rodgers’ Steelers against Bills

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin has reportedly made final decision on leaving Steelers to become head coach of Super Bowl winning team

Things can change in the blink of an eye during an NFL game, and the Steelers felt that during the third quarter. Before Rodgers got hit by Bosa, Pittsburgh was leading 10-3.

Advertisement

Flash-forward to a few minutes later, the Bills were leading 16-10. Not only did Benford recover the aforementioned fumble for a touchdown, but he also intercepted a pass by Mason Rudolph (who briefly stepped in while Rodgers was treated on the sideline) in the Steelers’ following possession to pave the way for a Keon Coleman touchdown in the Bills’ ensuing drive.

Two consecutive turnovers by the Steelers that ended in touchdowns against them. Needless to say, no one in Pittsburgh will be happy about it. Tomlin will probably make that clear when he addresses the media after the game.

Advertisement