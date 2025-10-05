John Harbaugh addresses job security of Ravens DC Zach Orr after brutal loss to Texans

John Harbaugh couldn’t stay silent when asked about the future of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr. After the blowout loss to the Houston Texans, Harbaugh made it clear that the team’s priority is to stay united and evaluate the situation together.

Reporter Jeff Zrebiec asked Harbaugh about the Ravens‘ defensive struggles, saying, “John, do you have to consider changes with Zach [Orr] on the defensive staff?” The head coach replied, “You try to do the most productive things, and I do not think that is the answer. We’ve got to go to work, that’s what we need to do. We need to stick together.”

Before the game, Harbaugh praised Orr’s handling of adversity, calling him “really strong” when responding to a question from Carita Parks about the Ravens’ defense. Harbaugh described Orr as “honest, forthright, and doesn’t hide anything,” adding that despite recent struggles, “success is coming” for the team.

With four losses already early in the season, those questions were inevitable. Seeing the Ravens sitting at 1-4 is a clear red flag — something is seriously wrong in the trenches. Right now, they rank as the worst defense in the league, allowing an average of 33.3 points per game.

Clear messages for the Ravens

When asked if the locker room was absorbing the messages from coach Harbaugh and Orr, Kyle Van Noy carefully dodged the question. The linebacker joked that the topic was “probably a question that’s above my pay grade,” before giving a lukewarm response that their “messaging is… fine.”

Next week, the Ravens will have another chance at home to get back on track, facing the Rams before heading into their bye week. But if they enter that break at 1-5, things could get complicated — not only for Orr’s job security but possibly for Harbaugh’s future as well.

