Trending topics:
NFL

John Harbaugh addresses job security of Ravens DC Zach Orr after brutal loss to Texans

After the Houston Texans’ blowout win, John Harbaugh had to speak firmly and clearly about the future of Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, giving a response that might surprise many fans.

By Richard Tovar

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens
© Getty ImagesHead coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh couldn’t stay silent when asked about the future of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr. After the blowout loss to the Houston Texans, Harbaugh made it clear that the team’s priority is to stay united and evaluate the situation together.

Reporter Jeff Zrebiec asked Harbaugh about the Ravens‘ defensive struggles, saying, “John, do you have to consider changes with Zach [Orr] on the defensive staff?” The head coach replied, “You try to do the most productive things, and I do not think that is the answer. We’ve got to go to work, that’s what we need to do. We need to stick together.

Before the game, Harbaugh praised Orr’s handling of adversity, calling him “really strong” when responding to a question from Carita Parks about the Ravens’ defense. Harbaugh described Orr as “honest, forthright, and doesn’t hide anything,” adding that despite recent struggles, “success is coming” for the team.

Advertisement

With four losses already early in the season, those questions were inevitable. Seeing the Ravens sitting at 1-4 is a clear red flag — something is seriously wrong in the trenches. Right now, they rank as the worst defense in the league, allowing an average of 33.3 points per game.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Clear messages for the Ravens

When asked if the locker room was absorbing the messages from coach Harbaugh and Orr, Kyle Van Noy carefully dodged the question. The linebacker joked that the topic was “probably a question that’s above my pay grade,” before giving a lukewarm response that their “messaging is… fine.”

Next week, the Ravens will have another chance at home to get back on track, facing the Rams before heading into their bye week. But if they enter that break at 1-5, things could get complicated — not only for Orr’s job security but possibly for Harbaugh’s future as well.

Advertisement
John Harbaugh’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens head coach have?

see also

John Harbaugh’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens head coach have?

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Ravens fans blast John Harbaugh after awful loss vs Texans without Lamar Jackson
NFL

Ravens fans blast John Harbaugh after awful loss vs Texans without Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh sends clear message to Cooper Rush after Lamar Jackson's injury
NFL

John Harbaugh sends clear message to Cooper Rush after Lamar Jackson's injury

Ravens HC admits concern after 1-3 start as Lamar Jackson falls to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a blowout
NFL

Ravens HC admits concern after 1-3 start as Lamar Jackson falls to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a blowout

Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games
MLB

Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games

Better Collective Logo