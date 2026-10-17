John Harbaugh endorses NY Giants tight end to ‘help’ offense in Week 6 vs Saints

With injuries piling up in the tight end's room, John Harbaugh is taking the 'next man up' approach as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants will take what’s available and hope for the best as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The fact of the matter is, whoever is on the field must deliver, and head coach John Harbaugh is the first believer in that sentiment.

For instance, tight end Theo Johnson has been ruled out for the game against the Saints due to a neck injury. Next man up is Thomas Fidone and Harbaugh is very confident that he can be a key part of the ensemble for Week 6. This is great given how Malik Nabers made a bold admission after returning from his knee injury.

“Oh, he could help us. He could help us,” Harbaugh told reporters on Friday. “He’s had great practices, runs good routes, played well on special teams last week. Thomas is ready to play, as he showed last week when he was on special teams.”

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Thomas Fidone will play a secondary role

While Harbaugh said Fidone will help the team, the fact of the matter is that this is a backup role to starting TE Isaiah Likely. Johnson is the TE2 of the team, and that’s the part Fidone is going to play.

Likely is the clear-cut starter, and he has delivered in that role. Likely has grabbed 33 balls in 48 targets for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He has delivered the goods with both Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston.

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The Giants need a bounce back Week 6 vs Saints

While the Giants avoided defeat in Week 5, the draw against the Commanders was dreadful. They should’ve lost that game, but Jayden Daniels admitted his fault for the OT debacle that allowed the Giants to survive.

Hence, Week 5 is a must-win game in terms of regaining confidence. The Saints defense is subpar, so they should be able to move the chains, establish the run, and produce chunk plays. If that all happens, it’s feasible that they will win the game.

Key takeaways

Tight end Theo Johnson was ruled out against New Orleans with a neck injury.

against New Orleans with a neck injury. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed strong confidence in backup Thomas Fidone on Friday.

in backup Thomas Fidone on Friday. Isaiah Likely grabbed 33 receptions and four touchdowns as the team’s starting tight end.