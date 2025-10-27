John Harbaugh has a message for Cooper Rush after Ravens win with Tyler Huntley replacing Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh finally put an end to the Baltimore Ravens’ losing streak by choosing between his two quarterbacks. Tyler Huntley helped secure the win, and the coach revealed that Huntley was exactly what was needed for the matchup, which is why he sat Cooper Rush, who remains another option while Lamar Jackson recovers.

“Nothing against Cooper,” Harbaugh said. “Cooper is a great guy and played good football for us, but Tyler was the answer for today’s game. It wasn’t a hard decision.” This is how the head coach explained and justified his choice of Huntley for the game.

Huntley performed well in the victory, throwing 17 completed passes for 186 yards with an average of 8.5 yards per pass. He threw one touchdown without any interceptions and was sacked only twice for a minimal loss of 8 yards. It was a very good outing for him compared to his previous struggles against the Rams.

