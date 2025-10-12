John Harbaugh provides key Lamar Jackson injury update after Ravens’ loss vs Rams

Lamar Jackson was sorely missed as the Baltimore Ravens lost another game, this time against the Los Angeles Rams. During the post game press conference, John Harbaugh gave a timeline on when he expects to have his superstar quarterback back in action.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Harbaugh told the media that the expectations are to have Lamar Jackson back for Week 8. The Ravens have a bye week next so that would mean Jackson will be back for the team’s next game, which is against the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens are now 1-5 and have no light to follow. While not having Jackson clearly affects, it’s not the only issue this team has. This is the team’s worst start to a season since 2015.

Lamar Jackson was not having much success either

With Jackson on the field, the Ravens were still 1-3. However, the blame wasn’t on him. Success wasn’t following his individual play. He was completing 71.6% of his passes, had 10 touchdown passes, one interception, a league-high 130.5 passer rating and another rushing score.

However, this team has forced him to win shootouts week in and week out. While the defense isn’t good, the offense has had ill-timed mistakes too that can’t fall on Jackson’s shoulders.

Can the Ravens gain momentum after the bye?

The schedule would dictate that the Ravens will be able to win plenty of games after the bye, even after the dysmal loss to the Rams this week. However, how trustworthy is this team really? Yes, with Jackson the offense will gain a huge playmaker. No, he won’t fix how bad the defense has looked and he can’t make his teammates not fumble his passes.

However, the Ravens should see the Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, Jets, and Bengals and think a good win streak should be on the horizon. If they don’t win at least five of those six games, they could arguably kiss the season goodbye.