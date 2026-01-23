Jaxson Dart sets clears expectations on the Giants after the hire of John Harbaugh

Jaxson Dart was one of the highest points of the New York Giants in his rookie year. While the team didn’t have many positives—or wins, the quarterback was a bright spot, giving the team hopes that it found a franchise signal-caller. Now, he is the one setting the expectations with the arrival of John Harbaugh as head coach.

Dart spoke with Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com about Harbaugh’s arrival. The players “were all really, really excited about and wanted to have,” Dart said. The QB also said he expects there to be “a whole lot of winning” with Harbaugh as the coach.

Dart expanded, “He was just a coach who I feel like I just bought into the things that he was saying immediately, and just the way that he carries himself and can conduct himself in front of a room and his track record is incredible.” Harbaugh is a Super Bowl winning coach to the highest of levels.

Harbaugh is a gamechanger for a team that needed it

Jaxson Dart received a clear message from John Harbaugh too. The fact that there is some sort of symmetry between the quarterback and the head coach is already a great sign for the team. Harbaugh is a man of his people and getting along with the quarterback goes a long way in rebuilding this team.

HC John Harbaugh (NFL 2025)

Harbaugh brings a 61.4% winning percentage over 18 seasons coached. He also holds the record for most road playoff wins in history with eight. He is exactly what the Giants needed.

It’s a huge change of scenery for Harbaugh

Going from the AFC to NFC is a big change of pace. Going from the AFC North, one of the most highly-competitive divisions in football to the NFC East, which is going through a weird moment is something that Harbaugh might look as positive.

The Giants were the worst team in the division, but they have talent to build around. The Commanders are in full rebuild mode as they lost coordinators and much of their roster is old, so they need to get younger. The Cowboys are not a great team by any means, but the roster is good. Then, there’s the Eagles, with an elite roster yet a complete disaster organizationally. Harbaugh has the chance to really make an instant impact on the division.