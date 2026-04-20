John Lynch suggests Brandon Aiyuk may have played his final snap with 49ers

John Lynch recently touched on the future of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, signaling a significant shift in the team’s stance. While he didn’t close the door entirely, his comments suggested that the front office is actively exploring paths that lead away from the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report by Ari Meirov, Lynch admitted to holding trade talks but noted a high probability of a taker hasn’t emerged yet. He emphasized that the team will “see it through the draft” before re-evaluating, while essentially confirming Aiyuk has likely played his final snap for the 49ers.

The situation remains fluid as the draft approaches, with the organization seemingly prepared to move on if the right deal surfaces. Lynch’s transparency reflects the difficult reality of managing star talent and roster turnover in a tight championship window.

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Would the 49ers lose much if Aiyuk departs?

Aiyuk is a player deeply familiar with the organization, having been with the team since 2020. Although he did not play in 2025, his production in 2022 and 2023 stands out, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in each season. That track record highlights a receiver who understood how to maximize the offense and contribute at a high level.

Gregg Rosenthal on the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk situation:



“In a world where you don’t think he acted professionally, keeping him held hostage on the roster, when you’re not gonna get anything for him, I promise you they’re not, makes you look small. It makes you look… pic.twitter.com/vbKJNW5e1w — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 31, 2026

One of the players who could feel his absence the most is Brock Purdy, who had developed strong chemistry with Aiyuk. Moving forward, Purdy would need to build timing with a new target, a process that could take time. Still, Lynch noted that if no trade materializes, the possibility of Aiyuk remaining with the team cannot be fully ruled out.

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The 2024 season brought not only controversy for Aiyuk, but also a significant injury. A torn ACL in his knee has likely impacted his trade value, as teams may hesitate to acquire a player coming off a major injury who did not log a single snap in 2025.