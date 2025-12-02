Jonathan Gannon insists Cardinals are missing something amid 3-9 season

The Arizona Cardinals suffered another one-score loss on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat them 20-17 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. The NFC West team is on a four-game losing streak after beating the Dallas Cowboys 27-17 in Week 9.

The season could look different if certain games had gone the Cardinals’ way. The one-score losses still sting the team, and head coach Jonathan Gannon is well aware that they need to do better moving forward.

Jacoby Brissett went 29 of 40 for 301 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against the Buccaneers. Those numbers weren’t enough against Baker Mayfield’s 194 yards and one touchdown. Ahead of a challenging matchup against the division leaders Los Angeles Rams, Gannon stated what the team has missed during those losses.

Jonathan Gannon says the Cardinals know how to win

Speaking with reporters during his Monday press availability, the coach said the Cardinals need to execute better, and the game needs to go their way in every phase.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals

“I was thinking about it on the plane, it’s like these one-score games, and then you watch all three phases on the plane as you’re flying home, and it’s like, ‘yes, it’s one score games, but through the course of 60 minutes, every minute goes into winning and losing.’ And there’s multiple examples of a play here, a play there, execution here, a call here, whatever, all three phases coaching and playing, we just got to do better,” Gannon said. “And I keep saying the same thing, but it’s the truth. There’s no magic pill. It’s not like we don’t understand how to win – we just haven’t done it.”

With a 3-9 record, the Cardinals are likely heading to an offseason full of changes.