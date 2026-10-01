Why isn’t Connor Bedard playing today, Oct. 1, for Blackhawks vs Mammoth?

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Utah Mammoth but their main star Connor Bedard won't be suiting up for the Windy City team.

The 2026 NHL season is just starting but the Chicago Blackhawks are already missing one of their key pieces in Connor Bedard when they face the Utah Mammoth on October 1st.

Connor Bedard is missing today’s game against the Utah Mammoth because he is recovering from offseason surgery on his left shoulder. Bedard injured his left shoulder during a practice session in Vancouver on July 2.

The Blackhawks already made their season debut and loss that game 2-5 against the Golden Knights. Hence, they are missing Bedard already. Now, they face the Mammoth, that haven’t played a game so far this season.

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When is Bedard coming back?

Connor Bedard does not have a firm return date, but he is expected to miss at least the first month of the season and return around November. He has traveled for the Blackhawks’ road trip and is skating and shooting on his own, making a November return the current baseline expectation barring any setbacks.

Connor Bedard is on the ice ahead of Blackhawks practice working on his own.



Here, he’s working on his conditioning. This is the fourth rep in a row…thus the heavy legs. pic.twitter.com/XOtWCO2FOO — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 23, 2026

Given that Bedard signed a massive 5-year, $75 million contract extension, he is locked in as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. However, if he is not able to play, he is leaving the team without its best player.

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Bedard is quite the difference-maker

He led the young core with 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games last season, proving he drives the team’s offensive output. Bedard simply excels at too many things. He has a generational wrist shot, elite hockey IQ, and exceptional ability to create offensive space.

Roman Kantserov and Frank Nazar are stepping up to fill the offensive and center voids. While they are not bad players, it’s clear that there is a downgrade in production without Bedard.

Key takeaways

Connor Bedard will miss the game against Utah recovering from left shoulder surgery.

will miss the game against Utah recovering from left shoulder surgery. Bedard signed a 5-year, $75 million extension to remain the franchise’s centerpiece.

to remain the franchise’s centerpiece. After losing 2-5 to Vegas, Chicago faces a Mammoth squad making its season debut.