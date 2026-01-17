Josh Allen faces potential loss of key Bills coach following Broncos playoff matchup

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL playoffs. Depending on the outcome of the game, the AFC East club could be at risk of losing a key coach in Josh Allen’s development ahead of next season.

It has been an excellent 2025 NFL season for the Bills. While Buffalo has built a strong roster over the years, much of its success has also been driven by the work of its coaching staff.

Because of that success, other teams around the league are looking to poach some of Buffalo’s top assistants. Now, the Bills may be facing the possibility of losing a coach who has played a crucial role in Josh Allen’s growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Joe Brady could leave the Bills in the 2026 NFL offseason

On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that offensive coordinator Joe Brady is expected to take head coaching interviews after the Bills’ playoff game against the Broncos. Several teams reportedly view him as a strong head coach candidate ahead of the 2026 season.

Brady has been with the Bills since 2022, initially serving as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024. Since then, he has been widely credited as one of the key figures behind Josh Allen’s continued development and offensive consistency.

Advertisement

According to Rapoport, Brady is expected to interview with the Baltimore Ravens, who recently fired John Harbaugh, and the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancies. If Buffalo is eliminated by Denver, it could mark Brady’s final game coaching Josh Allen.

Advertisement

see also Bills add 3-time Super Bowl champion from Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs to help Josh Allen vs. Broncos

Who could replace Joe Brady in Buffalo?

If Joe Brady departs for a head coaching opportunity, the Bills are expected to look internally for his replacement rather than conducting an external search, which they have already done in the past..

Advertisement

One potential option is quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who could follow a similar path to Brady and be promoted to offensive coordinator if the position becomes vacant. Ultimately, Brady’s future — and Buffalo’s next move — may hinge on the result of the Divisional Round matchup against the Broncos.