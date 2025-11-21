Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost 23-19 to the Houston Texans in the start of Week 12, significantly hurting their chances in the AFC East. The quarterback came very close to leading a game-winning drive with only seconds left on the clock, but it all ended with an interception. “We got to play better. They wanted it today (Texans). We had a chance to win it there at the end and got to find a way.”

Undoubtedly, a key factor was the eight sacks the Texans defense recorded on Allen. “It’s not fun. I ran into a couple myself. I got to be better with throwing the ball away and living to see another down. Letting us play some situational football and pinning them deep. Too many times I was going backwards. I got to be better on that.”

Just three weeks ago, the Bills were considered Super Bowl contenders after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, doubts have returned after losses to teams like the Dolphins and the Texans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What was Josh Allen’s injury?

Josh Allen apparently suffered a left shoulder injury after being tackled by Will Anderson Jr. However, the quarterback said it’s nothing serious. “I’m okay. Just left shoulder, landed on it. Went a little numb on me. We’re good.”

Why did Bills lose to Texans?

The Texans’ dominant defensive performance was the main reason the Bills lost in Houston. Head coach Sean McDermott admitted that eight sacks is unacceptable when it comes to protecting Josh Allen in the long run.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce responds to Josh Allen and Sean McDermott after Bills claim that referees helped Chiefs in playoffs

“I think they had 12 hits on Josh, eight sacks. It’s not a healthy formula right there. When they hit the quarterback 12 times, I don’t like that. I don’t like that stat at all. It’s not a healthy way to play or a healthy way to keep our quarterback healthy through the remainder of the season. So, that’s just not a good formula there. Overall, we go back to work and continue to push forward here. We fight. We battle and we push forward.”