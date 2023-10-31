The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive woes were once again on full display on Monday night. They generated 157 yards of total offense, with their only offensive touchdown coming via Josh Jacobs and the other being a 75-yard pick-six by Marcus Peters.

Jimmy Garoppolo leads the NFL with nine interceptions this season, and that’s despite missing two of his team’s eight games. He’s averaging more than one turnover per game, and while play-calling hasn’t done a lot to help him, he’s not looking good right now.

Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels has often been supportive of his ever-struggling QB. However, even he may have had enough after watching him throw yet another pick last night, stating that, “We’re going to have to be able to pass the ball better than what we’re doing in order to win.”

The Raiders’ backup QB situation isn’t ideal either, with Aidan O’Connell and Brandon Hoyer rounding up the QB room. As we’ve learned by now, the NFL is a passer’s league, and no one can win without a solid option at the position.

McDaniels Won’t Commit To Garoppolo

Even so, it seems like McDaniels isn’t so sure about sticking with Garoppolo for much longer. He made it loud and clear that turnovers are unacceptable, and he was non-committal when asked about the QB’s job security:

“I’m not gonna talk about that right now,” McDaniels said when asked about benching Garoppolo. “We can’t win if we give the ball away. There’s a lot of things that go into that. Protection, routes, reads, throws, catches, all that stuff. At the end of the day, we have to be able to take care of the ball.”

Notably, the Raiders had moved on from Derek Carr in the offseason, blaming him for their offensive struggles. A new QB arrived in Sin City, and their woes only got worse.

The Raiders have only managed to score 20+ points once this season. They rank last in total yards per game (288.6), rushing yards per game (70.0), and average the third-fewest points per game in the league (15.8).

The Players Are Livid

To make things even worse, it seems like McDaniels is at serious risk of losing his locker room as well. Davante Adams has been vocal about his frustrations multiple times in the past, and he was visually angry on the sidelines after being held to just one catch:

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t,” Adams said after the loss. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I’m going to just. I truly, I just don’t know.”

That’s a similar sentiment to what RB Josh Jacobs echoed. When asked his thoughts about fixing the offense, he bluntly said, “I don’t know, it ain’t my job,” according to Bridget Condon of NFL Media.

The Raiders are 3-5 and unlikely to make the playoffs, and it’s not like the picture gets any better in the future. With limited cap space and questionable management all the way from the top, it might take a while before we see them back in the postseason.