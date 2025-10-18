Justin Herbert praises Colts coach ahead of Week 7 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers got back to winning ways on Sunday against he struggling Miami Dolphins. After a two-game losing streak, the Chargers secured a 29-27 win over Tua Tagovailoa and Co., improving to 4-2 ahead of an intriguing matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert has played at a high level and he’s eager to continue delivering on Sunday. The Colts and Chargers are two of the hottest teams in the league at this moment, and both teams will face a difficult test in Week 7.

Colts coach Shane Steichen has a past with the Chargers, and Herbert had he chance to work with him during his rookie season. They will clash with each other on Sunday to send a message to the rest of the AFC.

Justin Herbert lauds former OC Shane Steichen

Speaking with reporters, Herbert lauded his former offensive coordinator, although they only spent the 2020 season together.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers

“It was really fun with him,” Herbert said. “He’s so smart and such a great coach, leader, friend. There’s no surprise why they’re doing so well. He’s such a great coach. Definitely enjoyed our time with him. I learned a lot from him, wish I had more time to learn from him-how smart he was. But I wish him nothing but the best.”

Many considered Herbert’s rookie season the most exciting of his career, perhaps until this season. Steichen has done a terrific job wherever he’s gone, as he’s worked with big players such as Philip Rivers, Jalen Hurts, and Daniel Jones.