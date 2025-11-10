Justin Herbert’s key weapon broke Chargers’ record thanks to his own playcall vs Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Not only that, they saw a team legend break a franchise record as Justin Herbert and company were icing the game.

Keenan Allen surpassed Antonio Gates as the player with most receptions in Chargers’ history with 956. Not only that, reports say that Allen was the one who suggested the play that made him reach the milestone.

Before the game, he needed two catches to pass Antonio Gates. With less than three minutes to play, he had one and the game was all but sealed in favor of the Chargers. Allen revealed he went to head coach Jim Harbaugh and said “run the speed sweep… guaranteed catch.” Harbaugh obliged and it was a success that ended up with Allen breaking the record and winning eight additional yards as well.

Allen is still pursuing Gates

Gates still has the receiving yards and receiving touchdowns records. One of them is pretty much impossible to reach, as there is a 53-touchdown gap between Gates and Allen. However, as for the receiving yards, Allen needs 773 yards which he could break in the following season if he remains on the team.

While football is played to win Super Bowls, having these accolades mean a lot to players. It’s an indictment on their dedication. As Allen himself said to Kris Rhim of ESPN, “Those are milestones that not a lot of people reach, even the greats.”

Keenan Allen has been losing snaps lately

However, there is something concerning with Allen. In Week 8, he played only 25% of the snaps. In Week 9, he played just 37% of the snaps. Against the Steelers, he played 51% but just got five targets. Even with the chemistry he has with Justin Herbert, the snap share is not helping him.

The rise of WR Quentin Johnston and TE Oronde Gadsden have taken plenty of opportunities out of Allen’s hand. Also, they all play second fiddle to WR Ladd McConkey, who is the clear-cut WR1 of the team. Hence, if Allen wants to get those 773 yards, he must make the most out of every single target he has.