Chargers WR Keenan Allen could make NFL history in Thursday Night Football matchup vs. Vikings

Keenan Allen is already a legend for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he could cement his legacy even further in Week 8. The Chargers face the Minnesota Vikings, and a strong performance from the veteran wide receiver could place him in the franchise’s record books.

On Thursday Night Football, the Chargers will face a tough challenge against the Vikings. However, this game carries special meaning for Keenan Allen beyond just chasing a win.

The wideout is only eight receptions away from breaking the Chargers’ all-time record for catches. He currently has 948, while Antonio Gates tops the list with 955.

Could Keenan Allen break the Chargers’ receiving record vs. Vikings?

Stats are currently not on Allen’s side for breaking the record. The wide receiver averages 6.3 receptions per game this year, short of the eight he needs to surpass Gates.

Nevertheless, his latest game suggests he could do it in Week 8. Last weekend, the Chargers faced the Colts, one of the league’s best defenses, and Allen managed 11 receptions in that matchup.

The Vikings have not been elite this year, struggling on both sides of the ball. If Justin Herbert is precise, he could help Allen break Gates’ record and become the player with the most receptions in Chargers history.

Even if he doesn’t achieve it against the Vikings, as long as he stays healthy, there’s no doubt Allen will break the record this season. The Chargers face the Titans next, and a strong performance against Minnesota could help him secure the record in that game.

Chargers’ 2025 playoff chances

According to oddsmakers, after seven weeks, the Chargers have a 50.4% chance of making the playoffs. Their odds have dropped recently due to the rise of both the Broncos and the Chiefs.

Currently, the Chargers hold the 6th seed in the AFC, meaning they would face the Broncos (3rd seed) in Denver. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty of regular season left, and playoff positions are likely to shift before the end of the year.

