Kellen Moore makes strong statement on Tyler Shough’s future with Saints

The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2025. With a 1-7 record, they are in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in 2026 rather than the Super Bowl, but the team still wants to compete and show a different face for fans.

Spencer Rattler won the three-man quarterback battle in the offseason, beating rookie Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. The former South Carolina player posted 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions for the Saints, but his numbers didn’t translate into wins.

The team will start Shough in Week 9, ending Rattler’s second run as the team’s starter. Shough is ready to take on the challenge, but he also warned fans that this is a learning process.

“I’m going to make mistakes,” he told the Associated Press. “So, I’m going to do everything I can to learn from those mistakes, and then just have fun doing it.”

Kellen Moore is excited about his new quarterback

Kellen Moore says Tyler Shough will remain the Saints’ starter until the end of the season.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Shough will start for the Saints for the rest of the season. The rookie’s traits match Moore’s rhythm-based offense, which could benefit the team.

Shough has taken the field twice this season, going 17 of 32 for 128 yards and zero touchdowns against one interception and two sacks. New Orleans will clash against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, in a duel that will challenge Shough.