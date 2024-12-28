NFL News: With Jalen Hurts out for week 17, Nick Sirianni turns to key replacement player

Jalen Hurts sustained a concussion during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders and has been ruled out for the NFL Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. His absence is a significant blow to the Eagles, but head coach Nick Sirianni is already working on a plan to fill the void. In a surprising turn, Sirianni addressed one of his players with unexpected remarks, hinting at potential adjustments as the team prepares for this crucial game.

“When Jalen (Hurts) was out in our game this week, he wasn’t the first starter to have to miss some time. That’s the great part about the team, you hate when you lose a guy and they’re not able to go, but it gives other people opportunities to step in and play. I think that’s what’s happened consistently here this year from Fred Johnson to Isaiah Rodgers to Grant Calcaterra. I’m excited about this team. I’m excited about the depth we have, and Kenny (Pickett) is included in that,” stated Sirianni

The misfortune of some can be the opportunity for others, at least, that’s how head coach Nick Sirianni views the loss of Jalen Hurts, a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the setback, Sirianni has full confidence in Kenny Pickett, believing this is his chance to step up and make a meaningful impact. This is not the first time Sirianni has had to find a replacement for Hurts, and he sees it as a valuable opportunity to develop players who often remain outside the regular rotation.

Pickett’s composure under pressure, combined with his resilience and determination, are among the qualities Sirianni admires most. However, Pickett will need strong support from Saquon Barkley to sustain the team’s offensive production. While the loss of Hurts is undoubtedly a significant blow, it could ultimately benefit the Eagles in the long term. By fostering healthy competition and grooming a capable backup, the team could emerge more versatile and competitive than their rivals.

Kenny Pickett quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

How has Kenny Pickett performed this season with Philadelphia Eagles?

Kenny Pickett, who was traded earlier this year to the Philadelphia Eagles, is still adjusting to a new team dynamic. With Jalen Hurts firmly established as the team’s leader and a cornerstone player, opportunities for Pickett have been limited. He has started in just four games, completing an average of 15 of 27 passes for 148 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, resulting in a quarterback rating of 68.1.

While these numbers may not seem promising at first glance, it is important to note that Pickett is still adapting to the Eagles’ offensive scheme. Despite the learning curve, he has already shown glimpses of his potential. In the recent game against the Washington Commanders, he logged valuable minutes, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown.

For Pickett, this is a critical opportunity to build confidence and prove himself as a reliable backup to Jalen Hurts. With more game time, he has the chance to showcase his talent and help the Eagles remain competitive in Hurts’ absence.