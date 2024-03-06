Kirk Cousins is the most significant quarterback available in the NFL free agency. Despite being 35 years old and in the midst of recovering from an Achilles injury, any franchise could become a Super Bowl favorite if they sign the veteran.

The list of names is very enticing heading into the 2024 season, with Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, and Gardner Minshew being great possibilities for any team. However, Cousins seems to be the best option.

A few weeks ago, Kirk Cousins surprised the NFL when he declared to CBS that he would sign with the team that hired Bill Belichick. However, no one signed the legendary mentor of Tom Brady as head coach, so that scenario is ruled out.

What will be the next team of Kirk Cousins?

According to a report from Mike Florio, Kirk Cousins could be open to move with his family to Atlanta and play for the Falcons. However, many people on social media didn’t believe the information and that produced a very controversial answer by the insider.

“To the folks who try to dismiss our reports by saying we have no sources or whatever, you realize we had like 50 guests on our show last week from Indy, right? You realize pretty much everyone in the league reads PFT, right? You realize I’ve been doing this 23 years, right???”

Then, during a special appearance in the Pat McAfee Show, Florio confirmed again the possibility and also acknowledged one of his sources was Falcons star tight end, Kyle Pitts.

“You got things coming back to me that I confirm, from people who would know, that there’s an effort to look for schools for the kids, a house for the family. Up to and including, I haven’t confirmed this part yet, but it’s just one of those little things that makes sense, talking to the guy who currently wears No. 8, Kyle Pitts, about getting No. 8.”