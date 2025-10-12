Kyler Murray injured: Who is the Cardinals’ backup QB to start vs Colts today?

Kyler Murray was reported as an inactive player today as the Arizona Cardinals face the Indianapolis Colts. Hence, many are wondering who will play quarterback for the team since it was almost a last minute issue that made Murray unable to play.

The Cardinals will trust NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett to take the lead as the team looks to pull an upset against a very good team like the Colts. Brissett is a very different QB than Murray, but he can also bring some wild factor into the game that could be just the irreverence they need to get a needed win.

Murray is dealing with a foot injury he suffered last week during the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. While the team remained hopes for Murray to play, eventually the QB couldn’t make it and the Cardinals opted to go with Brissett.

What does Brissett brings to the table?

One of the biggest strengths of Brissett is his arm. He can launch the football deep so that’s a new dimension the Cardinals will have. He has a career 61% completion with 53 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He is erratic, but he is also somewhat unpredictable.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals

He is also mobile, as he has almost 1,000 yards rushing in his career with 15 rushing touchdowns. Brissett is regarded as one of the best backups in the NFL. Can he beat his former team this Sunday? Who knows, but he will throw caution to the wind for sure.

The Colts also moved the QB room

Don’t worry Colts fans, Daniel Jones will start this game. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team moved Anthony Richardson to QB3 and made him inactive for this game. The reason is that Richardson suffered an eye injury in pregame warmups.

Richardson lost the starting job to Jones and the Colts have thrived. Jones has been able to be reliable and actually very good. The Colts are one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL.