Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice but John Harbaugh pumps the brakes

John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens are in urgent need of Lamar Jackson’s return to the field if they hope to get back to winning ways.

By Matías Persuh

© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s been a while since the Baltimore Ravens have had such a rough season in the NFL, and many attribute their struggles to the absence of their biggest star, Lamar Jackson. John Harbaugh’s team faces a tough stretch ahead, but fortunately for them, the quarterback is back at practice with his teammates.

A hamstring injury suffered during the game against the Chiefs sidelined Jackson for the past few weeks, forcing him to miss action with his teammates and giving way to Cooper Rush. Despite some solid performances from Rush, the results unfortunately didn’t follow.

After resting during Week 7, the Ravens will host the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium in what could be one of their last chances to get back on track in the NFC North. Will Jackson be on the field? Harbaugh can’t afford to take anything for granted.

“It’s hard to put a number on it. I don’t have any shareable injury intelligence,” the head coach stated via Jamison Hensley. Baltimore is against the ropes, and the quarterback’s return to the field feels absolutely essential.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

The official injury report

The status of Lamar Jackson heading into the upcoming weekend continues to evolve by the hour. According to insider Adam Schefter, the QB was listed as “limited” in today’s practice.

Zay Flowers sends strong message to the Ravens defense after Lamar Jackson’s absence

Zay Flowers sends strong message to the Ravens defense after Lamar Jackson’s absence

“Ravens officially listed Lamar Jackson as being limited at practice today,” the reported stated via @AdamSchefter. Ravens fans are slowly starting to get their hopes up about seeing him back on the field next Sunday against the Bears.

Season on the ropes

The Baltimore Ravens’ 1-5 start has placed the franchise’s playoff hopes in immediate peril, with the team facing a dramatically compromised future this season if they cannot string together wins immediately. With key injuries mounting and a tough schedule ahead, the margin for error has vanished.

The Ravens must find a way to consistently produce victories over the next few weeks to salvage their season and avoid one of the worst finishes in recent franchise history.

Time to bounce back

The Baltimore Ravens, desperately searching for a mid-season turnaround, face a critical upcoming slate of games that offers a clear path to string together much-needed victories. Starting with a home contest against the Chicago Bears, Baltimore then will visit the Miami Dolphins before facing road trips against the Vikings and the Browns.

This four-game stretch against a manageable schedule presents the Ravens with a significant chance to climb back to relevance and reclaim control of their season before their playoff hopes completely evaporate.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
