Lamar Jackson ruled out for game vs Texans: When was the last time the Ravens QB didn’t start?

The Baltimore Ravens have officially announced that Lamar Jackson will not start at quarterback when the franchise faces the Houston Texans, raising the question of when was the last time they didn’t have their star under center from the start.

By Ignacio Cairola

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

The outlook for the Baltimore Ravens heading into their game against the Houston Texans takes a major hit, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s matchup due to a hamstring injury.

The Ravens are in desperate need of wins after falling to a 1-3 record following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson had missed practice all week because of the muscle issue, which led to speculation about his availability.

Baltimore ultimately confirmed that Jackson will not take the field and that Cooper Rush will step in as the starter. His absence raises a key question: when was the last time the Ravens took the field without their star quarterback?

When was the last time the Ravens played without Jackson as the starter?

The last time Lamar Jackson did not start a regular-season game for the Baltimore Ravens was in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season (played in early January 2024), when the team had already secured its playoff spot and decided to rest him. Tyler Huntley started that game in his place.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

It has been 23 games since then that the Ravens have had Jackson as their starter, spanning from the end of the 2023 season through Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. Baltimore went 13-10 during that stretch, highlighted by the franchise winning the division last season.

How long will Jackson be out?

Jackson’s absence could last between two and three weeks, which will force the Ravens to quickly reconfigure their offense to avoid falling further behind against a tough opposing defense. Rush’s performance in the game against Texans and the support of those around him will be key for Baltimore to stay competitive during this critical stage of the season.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
