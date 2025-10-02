DeMeco Ryans makes it clear how important Lamar Jackson is to a team amid Texans vs Ravens clash

The Houston Texans have endured a shaky start to the season, still trying to find the right rhythm under head coach DeMeco Ryans and second-year quarterback CJ Stroud. The same can be said of the Baltimore Ravens, who continue to lean heavily on star quarterback Lamar Jackson. These two teams are set to face off in back-to-back matchups, making this clash between the Texans and Ravens even more intriguing.

The Texans could look to take advantage of Baltimore’s injury concerns. Jackson remains questionable with a hamstring issue, while the Ravens are already without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring).

Even with Jackson’s status uncertain, the Texans have made it clear they are preparing as if the former NFL MVP will play. During a press conference, Ryans was asked if Houston has tried to simulate Jackson’s skill set in practice. His response showed both honesty and respect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We cannot replicate Lamar Jackson. I have no one here who can help me,” Ryans said with a laugh in a video posted by Houston Stressans on X. “It’s very difficult to replicate Lamar. You try sometimes, maybe put receivers or other skilled players at quarterback, but it’s not the same.”

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Ryans praised Lamar Jackson

The 41-year-old coach, now in his third season leading the Texans, went on to heap praise on Jackson, who continues to be regarded as one of the league’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks.

Advertisement

see also Lamar Jackson to miss time after injury vs Chiefs: Who’s the Ravens backup QB and who’s behind on the depth chart?

“When you see Lamar on a Sunday, you see that’s a bad man. Nobody can replicate him. He’s a special player, all in a league of his own. We don’t even try to replicate him,” Ryans said.

Advertisement

The Texans have been steady defensively despite their inconsistent record, and they will look to pressure whoever lines up under center for Baltimore in Week 5. If Jackson is unable to play, veteran backup Cooper Rush is expected to take over.