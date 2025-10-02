NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh sends clear message to Cooper Rush after Lamar Jackson’s injury

Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although it’s a strain, the two-time MVP quarterback will be sidelined for two to three weeks, forcing head coach John Harbaugh to turn to a backup.

That’s where Cooper Rush comes in, the quarterback set to replace Jackson when the Ravens face the Houston Texans in Week 5, as they try to improve on a 1-3 record that falls well short of the high expectations surrounding Baltimore’s nest.

Rush now has the chance to step up and help Baltimore get through a critical stretch. The pressure could be a limiting factor, but Harbaugh has sent a clear message aimed at lowering the noise and focusing on playing football.

Harbaugh’s message for Rush

“Cooper is experienced. He’s been in these situations before, as is Tyler [Huntley]. He’s up to speed. He’s been with us all the way back to the beginning. He’s been in every practice, every meeting, he knows the offense. He’ll be ready to go,” Harbaugh told reporters at a press conference, according to NFL insider Sarah Ellison.

Cooper Rush of the Baltimore Ravens

Rush’s opportunity

Replacing a superstar like Jackson is never easy, but Rush has the experience to handle it, considering he showed quality during his long stint with the Dallas Cowboys before arriving in Baltimore for the current season.

The Ravens’ backup QB already saw action in the loss to the Chiefs, completing nine of 13 passes for 52 yards. Last season, Rush faced a similar situation when he replaced Dak Prescott on the Cowboys after Prescott’s injury ended his year. Rush contributed 12 touchdowns last season in Dallas.