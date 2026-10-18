Is Quinshon Judkins playing today for Browns vs Ravens in 2026 NFL Week 6?

Quinshon Judkins' availability remains up in the air as the Cleveland Browns gear up to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL campaign.

With Lamar Jackson ruled out for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns know who they will be going up against, as Tyler Huntley will be the Baltimore Ravens‘ QB1. However, the Browns will have to dig deep in their running back depth chart, as Quinshon Judkins has been ruled out.

The Ohio State product’s won’t be suiting up after leaving Week 5 with a foot injury that hasn’t fully healed. For the time being, reports should keep Cleveland fans confident that Judkins injury is not serious, but tough enough to sideline him this week.

Head coach Todd Monken described Judkins’ status as “day-to-day,” but the fact that he practiced on Friday wasn’t enough for him to suit up on Sunday against the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.

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What happened to Judkins?

Coming off last week’s 17-12 loss against the New York Jets, Judkins was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot, which immediately set off alarm bells in Cleveland.

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.

Judkins was sidelined during the team’s practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning for the final session of the week ahead of Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

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Judkins’ projections

According to ESPN’s fantasy football app, Judkins was expected to play against the Ravens and even projected to put up 13.5 points, which would’ve been his second-best performance of the 2026 NFL season in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring. However, now it’s time to look for alternatives.

Browns RB depth chart

With Dylan Sampson still on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury, the Browns are down to just Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime as backfield options now that it’s been confirmed that Judkins can’t play against the Ravens.

Key takeaways

Quinshon Judkins is ruled out for Cleveland against Baltimore due to a foot injury.

for Cleveland against Baltimore due to a foot injury. Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime remain Cleveland’s available running backs.

remain Cleveland’s available running backs. Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson ruled out in Week 6.