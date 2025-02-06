Micah Parsons had a challenging season with the Dallas Cowboys, and his struggles were evident as the team fell short in the NFL playoffs. Reflecting on the difficulties he faced, the star linebacker recently shared his candid thoughts on Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and the possibility of playing alongside him last season.

With the Ravens dominating the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Henry played a pivotal role alongside Lamar Jackson. The duo wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and positioned Baltimore as a legitimate title contender. However, costly mistakes and poor decisions ultimately prevented them from reaching their ultimate goal: a Super Bowl appearance.

Looking back on the Cowboys’ season, Parsons admitted that even a player of Henry’s caliber might not have changed their fortunes. “I’m afraid Derrick Henry wouldn’t even have helped us,” Parsons said during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He elaborated on his stance, saying, “Derrick Henry should feel blessed—he played with Lamar [Jackson] and nearly rushed for 2,000 yards. Hypothetically, it sounds great, but we struggled so much that I don’t even know if Derrick could’ve made a difference. It would’ve been another Tennessee Titans year for him.”

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

Parsons speaks ahead of Super Bowl

Parsons, one of the standout players on Jerry Jones’ roster, was highly impressed by Saquon Barkley’s performance during the regular season and didn’t hold back his praise to the rightback that is also nominated to the NFL MVP award.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chargers’ Derwin James defends Justin Herbert on Micah Parsons’ podcast

“Dawg, Saquon is the best player in the NFL!” Parsons wrote on his official X account. Notably, despite the Cowboys and Eagles being NFC East rivals, the linebacker put divisional rivalries aside to commend Barkley’s performance.

Advertisement

Ravens GM addresses Henry’s future after playoff exit

In a press conference, as reported by NBC Sports, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta expressed satisfaction with Henry’s impact on the team and confirmed that the organization will evaluate its next steps regarding the veteran running back.

“I think he proved he has a lot left in the tank,” DeCosta told reporters. “We’ll look at that—it’s a good question. I’m just so grateful Derrick chose us last year.” With those comments, Cowboys fans are expecting to see if there is a possibility to count on Henry for the upcoming season.

Advertisement