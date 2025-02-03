NFL News: Lamar Jackson tries to recruit a former DPOY to help the Ravens next season

Lamar Jackson had a strong season with the Ravens, but the team will need to address some defensive gaps heading into next year. The star quarterback recently made an ‘effort’ to lure a former Defensive Player of the Year to Baltimore.

In a social media repost, Jackson tempted Myles Garrett—the 2023 NFL DPOY with the Cleveland Browns—by sharing a Radio Nations Live post featuring an edited image of Garrett in a Ravens uniform.

It’s important to note that Garrett’s departure from Cleveland has not been made official. So far, the only development has been Garrett himself releasing a statement requesting a trade, but no formal offers from other teams have surfaced yet.

The Ravens need players with Garrett’s experience because that’s the foundation of the team’s defense, similar to Kyle Van Noy, who has been in the league since 2014 but joined the franchise a couple of years ago to become an important player in defense.

Can someone like Lamar Jackson influence the decision to sign a player?

Absolutely. The quarterback is one of the key players on a team, and their opinion can always be considered, though it won’t outweigh the analytical work of the other coaches who also make decisions about giving opportunities to players like Garrett.

Garrett’s defensive stats

Since 2017, Garrett has been a threat to quarterbacks with a total of 200 QB hits in his career, with the 2021 season being his highest for such tackles. Since 2020, he has been recognized with various awards and has an unbreakable streak as a Pro Bowler. Despite his strong stats, he has only played in 2 postseason games, with the most recent being in 2023.