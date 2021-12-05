Las Vegas Raiders play against Washington Football Team for a game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on December 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM (ET). Two teams looking for a win at all costs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Raiders broke the losing streak thanks to a Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys 36-33in OT. The situation for the Raiders is bad, but they are in the second spot in the AFC West Division at 6-5-0.

Washington Football Team won in the last three weeks against the Buccaneers, Panthers and Seahawks. They have a negative record but they are fighting for a playoff spot at 5-6-0 in the NFC East Division.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 4:05 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team: Storylines

The Las Vegas Raiders have a positive record with 6 wins and 5 losses, but recently they were suffering a losing streak for three weeks until the team won against the Cowboys on the road. That was the second losing streak of the season, as in the first bad streak they lost two games to the Chargers 14-28 and the Bears 9-20. The Raiders' home record is positive with 3-3 overall. The offensive line of the Las Vegas Raiders are scoring an average of 23.5 points per game and the defense allows 26.8 points as the third worst of the season.

Washington Football Team opened the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at home 16-20 and the first win of the 2021 NFL season for them was against the New York Giants at home 30-29. But October was a negative month for WFT as they lost four of five games, WFT's only win in October was against the Atlanta Falcons 34-30 on the road. Washington Football Team are scoring an average of 20.8 points per game as the 20th offensive of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are home favorites by only -1.5 points to cover and -124 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record at home but the team is struggling to win games. Washington Football Team are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +106 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Las Vegas Raiders -1.5.



FanDuel Las Vegas Raiders -1.5 / -124 Totals 48 Washington Football Team +1.5 / +106

* Odds via FanDuel