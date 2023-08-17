LeSean McCoy took a very surprising shot at Trey Lance just when the young quarterback is preparing to become the starter for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 season.

“I don’t wanna see no more of Trey Lance. I’ve seen enough of him. I don’t want to hear about him. You know what’s sad? It’s really not his fault, because he doesn’t belong in the NFL. It’s not his fault. He shouldn’t be in the NFL as a starting quarterback.”

McCoy, a former running back of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, shocked the entire panel at FS1 when he talked about the quarterback who will take over Brock Purdy.

LeSean McCoy takes a big shot at Trey Lance

According to LeSean McCoy, Trey Lance is not the one to blame for his slow development in the NFL. In fact, the analyst believes general manager John Lynch has a lot to do with it.

“You watch him play? It’s not his fault. The front office should take more blame. They criticize the players all the time. You went out there and you traded the picks to go and get him. So, you thought he was that good. They should take more blame.”

Then, McCoy explained why he has that opinion about Trey Lance. “When I look at Trey Lance, there’s nothing he does special. There’s nothing he does really really good. I thought he was a runner. I watched him last year. He’s no runner. I can’t tell if his arm is strong. He doesn’t show me enough. He should be part of a G-league.