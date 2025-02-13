Former Clipper implies the key player Paolo Banchero and the Magic are missing

The Orlando Magic have experienced a rollercoaster season, struggling with consistency while navigating injuries. With a 27-29 record, they recently welcomed back star forward Paolo Banchero after his extended absence, aiming to regain momentum in their pursuit of a playoff spot. To achieve that goal, the team is focused on maximizing its current roster, but one player could be a potential addition, according to a former Los Angeles Clippers player.

Despite rumors linking several players to Orlando, the Magic ultimately stood pat at the trade deadline, opting not to make any major moves. However, following the Charlotte Hornets’ recent loss to the Magic, a former Clippers player shared his thoughts on a potential reinforcement for Orlando.

Jusuf Nurkic, who was traded from the Clippers to the Hornets in the deal involving Ben Simmons, hinted at a specific player who could elevate the Magic’s performance down the stretch. “I think they are a wonderful young team, and they’re doing a great job,” Nurkic said.

He added: “They have a great coaching staff, but I think they’re missing one player… I can’t name him, but that’s my little fella from Portland.” His cryptic remark immediately sparked speculation among fans on social media about the player he was referring to.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on October 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Who was Nurkic referring to?

While the former Clippers center declined to name the player who could potentially help the Magic, speculation quickly followed. Several reporters have attempted to connect the dots, linking Nurkic’s comments to a player with ties to both Portland and Orlando.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, Nurkic was likely referring to Anfernee Simons. “Nurkic was likely referring to Anfernee Simons, who is a Florida native and played for IMG Academy in high school. There was some chatter about Simons and Orlando before the trade deadline,“ Scotto posted on X.

Fans quickly echoed Scotto’s take, pointing to Simons as a strong fit for the Magic given his background. In fact, a tweet from 2024 had already highlighted the guard’s potential connection to Orlando.

Banchero focused on Magic’s playoff push

While trade rumors linking Simons to Orlando continue to gain traction on social media, the Magic have not confirmed any recent interest. Meanwhile, Banchero remains locked in on the team’s immediate challenges.

“Everyone gets off their feet for the first couple of days, then we lock in and do what’s needed to be ready when we come back. We’re not in a position where we can relax,” Banchero said ahead of the All-Star break.