Lions HC Dan Campbell makes something clear about Super Bowl chances for next NFL season

The Detroit Lions‘ dream of reaching the Super Bowl was finally dashed this past weekend, as an inspired Jayden Daniels and his Commanders took control at Ford Field, securing a solid victory. Dan Campbell’s frustration was evident, but the coach knows his team still has what it takes to reach the goal next season.

In recent statements published by the Detroit Free Press, the coach shared his feelings after failing to achieve the main goal of at least reaching the conference final. However, Campbell believes his team still has a lot to offer.

“That core group is still intact and some of these guys are now — we’ve signed some back, some are up on contracts and that’ll be ongoing,” Campbell said. “But yeah, we absolutely do [have a window to contend still]. And I think the most important thing is … you’ve got your culture, you’ve got your identity and you’ve got players that fit into that, and we’ve got that. We’ve got players in every pivotal position you can ask for to have success. And those guys are made the right way, so absolutely, our window is open.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the defeat can impact a team emotionally, Detroit Lions‘ HC stated that from now on, the only thing left to do is to rise up and slowly begin preparing for what’s to come.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

“I’m back on my feet, ready to roll, and I’ve acknowledged, I can look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, you failed, man. What are you going to do about it?’ So, that’s where we’re at and move forward, man,“ Campbell finally concluded.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry sends clear message about Lamar Jackson after tough loss to Bills

The Lions’ thirst for revenge

The loss to the Commanders was not part of the plan within the Lions’ camp. Once the game ended, Dan Campbell received a particular message from talented WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, clearly showcasing the team’s thirst for revenge and their determination to achieve big things next season.

Advertisement

“I got a text from (Lions WR Amon-Ra) St. Brown at four o’clock in the morning yesterday,” said Campbell at his season-ending media session. “So, I know the guys it eats away at, and they’re the right guys, they’re our guys for a reason. And that’s what will always give me hope and let me know we’re only going to be better. We’re going to come back stronger, we’re going to learn from this, and it’s just more fuel on the fire is what it is.”

Dan Campbell’s staff is being dismantled

After completing their NFL campaign this season, several of the assistants who worked alongside Dan Campbell have decided to seek new opportunities. The most notable case is the departure of OC Ben Johnson to Chicago, where he will become the new HC of the Bears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another coach likely to have a new destination is DC Aaron Glenn, who is reportedly close to joining the New York Jets. Additionally, news has emerged about another member of Campbell’s staff who could be on the move.

According to CBS Sports, defensive line coach Terrell Williams could be joining the New England Patriots as the new defensive coordinator under head coach Mike Vrabel.