Lions identify exactly where they need to step up for upcoming NFL games

The Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for the NFC North, although they remain trailing the Green Bay Packers. Jared Goff’s team aim to build on last season’s success, but it will need to improve in a particular area that could put the quarterback’s stats at risk.

The starting quarterback under Dan Campbell has been sacked 18 times in eight games, putting him on pace to take 38 sacks over a 17-game season. That would surpass his previous career high of 35 in 2021. Because of this, the offensive line will need to step up and double their efforts to prevent it from happening.

“You don’t want to have that, you want to limit that as much as you can, and I think the last two weeks is not indicative of who we are,” Goff said via nbcsports.com. “I’ll try to get rid of the ball a little faster to help those guys, and I know they want to play better too.”

The Lions currently hold a 5-3 record, placing them second in their division. Keeping Goff protected could be a key factor in allowing the quarterback to maximize his full athletic potential.

Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions.

Keep the foot on the gas

Currently sitting in a dead heat for the top spot in the NFC North with a 5-3 record, the Detroit Lions must maintain—or even raise—their intensity to secure the division title. The razor-thin margins against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears mean there is no room for error, especially on offense.

A crucial factor moving forward will be providing maximum protection for quarterback Jared Goff. Against aggressive divisional pass rushes, the Lions’ offensive line must ensure Goff remains clean in the pocket to continue executing the high-powered passing attack that has defined their success this season.

Bouncing back

Stung by a disappointing home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions must quickly reset their focus as they enter a brutal three-game stretch. The team faces two critical road tests, beginning with a Week 10 clash against the Washington Commanders, followed by a challenging prime-time battle against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

This gauntlet of away games concludes with a return to Ford Field to host the New York Giants. To maintain their lead in the NFC North, the Lions must show resilience and correct the self-inflicted errors that plagued their last outing, proving their recent defeat was merely a blip and not a trend.

