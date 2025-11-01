Dan Campbell sends strong message to the rest of the NFL ahead of the Lions’ upcoming games

The Detroit Lions set the bar high last season in the NFL, and expectations were that they’d be just as strong this year. Once again among the main contenders in the NFC North, head coach Dan Campbell knows his team still has plenty left to give.

During a recent media session, Campbell noted that although his team has displayed glimpses of excellent football, enough to stay in the hunt alongside the Packers for a playoff spot, their best football may still be ahead.

“I really believe we haven’t played our best ball yet collectively in all three phases,” the head coach warned the rest of the NFL teams, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And that’s really what we’re trying to get to here is how can we sharpen ourselves. We know it’s going to take every phase. Every game’s different, and one unit may have to pick up the slack, but we need to start playing complete ball across the board. And just keep improving — like with all these teams that we’re in the race with right now. So, that’s where we’re at.”

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Thinking about what’s ahead

Jared Goff has been one of the main driving forces behind the Lions’ strong form, but he knows that to improve on last season’s performance, the entire team must stay focused on winning the upcoming games.

Advertisement

see also Jared Goff’s key weapon warns the NFL despite season struggles with Lions

“We’re right in that stretch now. You come back from the bye, and it’s go time,” Goff said via ESPN.com. “There’s no time to really fix things or make up for lost time. We’ve done that already at this point and it’s time to go.“

Advertisement

A challenging stretch

The Detroit Lions, fresh off their bye week, are about to embark on a grueling three-game stretch that will test their NFC North dominance. The gauntlet begins with a crucial divisional clash at Ford Field this Sunday, November 2nd, as they host the Minnesota Vikings.

Following that home stand, the team hits the road for back-to-back challenges: a Week 10 trip to face the Washington Commanders and then a high-stakes Sunday Night Football battle in Week 11 against the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. This upcoming schedule will be a true measure of where the Lions stand in the NFC hierarchy.

Advertisement