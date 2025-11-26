Lions know exactly who to be aware of in their Thanksgiving game vs Packers

One of the most anticipated Thanksgiving matchups in the NFL is undoubtedly the showdown at Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers. This divisional clash could play a pivotal role in shaping both teams’ playoff hopes.

The talent Matt LaFleur has at his disposal is undeniable—especially on offense, where playmakers like Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs headline the unit. However, according to recent comments from Dan Campbell, the player to watch is Micah Parsons.

“We know he’s a dynamic player, he’s a dynamic rusher,” the head coach said in a recent interview. “This guy plays hard, he’s got a quick first step, he’s powerful, he’s quick.”

Campbell also added: “You see him club the tight end, nudges him, already beats that. Then the tackle engages him, then the slide comes to him, the guard gets on him and he beats both of them. And that’s just it. If you’re going to use that many resources, you have to stop this guy. And he’ll just keep coming.”

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons’ impact on the Packers’ defense

Micah Parsons, having joined the Green Bay Packers in the latest offseason, has continued to establish himself as one of the league’s elite defensive players. Through 11 games (10 starts) of the 2025 season with Green Bay, Parsons has accumulated 30 total tackles, including 14 solo tackles and 16 assisted tackles.

His pass-rushing dominance is evident with 10.0 sacks and 9 tackles for loss (TFL). Additionally, he has recorded 1 forced fumble in his tenure with the Packers. These statistics demonstrate Parsons’ immediate and significant impact on the Green Bay defense since his arrival.

A pivotal showdown for Detroit and Green Bay

The annual Thanksgiving clash between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers is absolutely crucial for the NFC North title race. With both teams competing fiercely for the division crown, this game offers more than just a win; it provides a vital tiebreaker advantage.

A Packers victory would complete the season sweep, giving them a significant head-to-head edge over the Lions. Conversely, a win for the Lions would level the standings and keep them firmly in the hunt, preventing Green Bay from gaining a major path to the division title. This holiday contest is essentially a playoff game with massive implications for the postseason.

