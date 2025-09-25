Lions teammate of Jared Goff unveils surprising key behind 72-yard run against Ravens

The Detroit Lions showcased their readiness to tackle any challenge in the NFL regular season. Following their impressive victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Jared Goff and his teammates are now setting their sights on their Week 4 matchup. However, they didn’t hold back from sharing insights into their Week 3 triumph.

During a guest appearance on the St. Brown podcast, Lions running back David Montgomery shared a unique perspective on his remarkable 72-yard run against the Ravens. “I was able to pull off that run by watching the Jumbotron, baby, just keeping an eye on it [laughs],” Montgomery said, highlighting an unconventional yet effective strategy.

“I was going straight,” Montgomery added. “As you could see, I didn’t even glance behind me—I used the screen to keep my pace. A Ravens player almost reached me, but it ended up being our ball in the end,” he recalled, underlining the audacity and skill that characterized his standout run.

The Lions’ victory wasn’t solely dependent on Montgomery’s efforts. The team’s relentless pursuit of every ball and player, coupled with the bold decisions made by head coach Dan Campbell, were crucial in securing this pivotal NFL win. Their collective determination proved to be a decisive factor in overcoming the Ravens.

Montgomery earns high praise from offensive coach

As Montgomery has emerged as a critical component in Campbell’s game plan, Offensive Coach John Morton shared his thoughts ahead of Week 4’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, where Montgomery is anticipated to feature in the starting lineup.

“He’s an absolute standout in terms of his work ethic. Unlike many others I’ve coached, he’s a consummate professional who brings everything necessary for training every single day,“ said Morton to the media. “Regardless of the situation, he takes his reps and goes all out, it’s quite impressive.”

With that kind of motivation and the Lions’ strong start in the NFL season, the fanbase is eager to witness even more from the player. Montgomery has been instrumental in the first three games of the regular season, amassing 233 rushing yards, scoring 3 touchdowns, and converting 11 first downs.

