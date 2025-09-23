Brother of Jared Goff’s key weapon sparks controversy with message against Lions defenseman in game vs Ravens

The Detroit Lions have struggled to find consistency at the start of the 2025 NFL season, and the tension around the franchise is beginning to escalate, even with signals coming from outside the field. One of those signs came from a family member of one of Jared Goff’s key weapons, who delivered a harsh message on social media during the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

During the matchup that Detroit ended up winning over the Ravens, some Lions players had issues, particularly on offense. Despite the final victory, the game featured moments of occasional frustration, when an important voice close to the team dropped a loud message.

The brother of Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams posted on Instagram during the game that Goff’s Lions won over the Ravens. He made a strong comment about the performance of 2024 first-round pick cornerback Terrion Arnold, who has been struggling.

Williams’ brother’s comment

“6 soo a– it’s getting ridiculous every week bruh,” Williams’ brother posted about Arnold’s performance against Baltimore. Despite the Lions’ 38-30 road win over the Ravens, the family member of Goff’s key weapon did not hide his frustration with a player now in his second year as a pro.

Arnold has appeared in 19 games for the Lions, recording 75 total tackles, including 54 solo. After a rookie season with significant playing time, he has featured in all three games of the current campaign, even as outside voices have expressed discontent.

Performances under the microscope in Detroit

Williams’ brother’s comment comes in a context where Lions fans are closely watching the young players selected in the most recent Draft. The first weeks of the season have produced mixed feelings, especially in the secondary, one of the most important areas in the team’s scheme. Time will tell how these negative remarks affect the locker room.