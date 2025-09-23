David Montgomery matches feat not seen with Lions since Barry Sanders in 1997

David Montgomery was a key factor in the Detroit Lions‘ recent 38-30 victory over the Ravens, rushing for 151 yards with an average of 12.6 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns. This marked an on-the-road performance not seen since the days of Barry Sanders.

The last time Sanders achieved a similar feat was in 1997, as the Detroit Lions’ X account highlighted. Montgomery is now on the same level as the legendary Lions player, who set a host of records with the franchise that were once considered nearly impossible to break.

Beyond that, the yards and overall numbers Montgomery posted against the Ravens were a first since 2002 in any type of game. The last player to do so was James Stewart.

Montgomery and Teammates Set New Record

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Amon-Ra St. Brown made NFL history during their win in Baltimore. They have now played ten games in which all three scored at least one touchdown from scrimmage, a feat that marks the most such games by any trio of teammates in the league’s history.

After the game, Montgomery stated that as long as they stick to the game plan, things will work out, which he says is how the Lions play. He also mentioned that he felt fortunate to be on the field with his teammates, downplaying the significance of his individual performance against the Ravens.

“That’s Detroit Lions football,” Montgomery told NFL’s Steve Wyche. “That’s what we do. We knew when we were coming into this game, we had to hold the ball a little bit because they’ve got a couple of guys on that side of the ball that are dangerous. We just stuck to the game plan and ended up riding it out and getting a victory.”

