New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones is becoming a star right before our eyes. Check out what he said about his recent breakout.

Just when a lot of people thought they were finally safe from the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has once again proved to be one of the greatest masterminds in the National Football League.

The Patriots are back after just one year out of the playoff picture and to make things even worst, it seems like they've found a legit star in Mac Jones. Add their ever-dominant defense and the league has a problem.

Jones continues to get better and more comfortable as the weeks go by, as he showed by torching the Tennessee Titans for 310 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no turnovers in one of his team's biggest wins of the season.

Mac Jones Says All The Credit Goes To His Teammates

Even so, the Alabama product doesn't want any of the flowers. Instead, he credits his offensive linemen and his receivers for that performance, adding that they can still do a better job:

“Like I said, it starts with the front and then the guys getting open, they have done a good job of that all year and it’s just getting the ball in tried and throwing it to the right guy," the rookie QB told Mass Live. "We’ve just got to continue to improve on that.”

Bill Belichick Isn't Impressed Yet

Jones' answer will certainly please his boss, asBelichick had pretty much the same approach when asked about his team. Rather than pat himself in the back, he claimed that they still have a job to do:

“Good all-around effort, left some plays out there, certainly some things we can do better, but we’ll take it," the legendary coach told the media. (...) “[We] Play Buffalo on Monday night. Look, eight games isn’t enough to clinch anything or win anything. We have a long way to go.”

The Patriots will now travel to face the Buffalo Bills in a must-watch game with dire playoff implications. They're riding a six-game winning streak and are the last team you want to come across in the postseason.