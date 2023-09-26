Fool me one, shame on you. But Mac Jones isn’t fooling anybody this time. Despite being in the NFL for less than three years, the New England Patriots quarterback has already established himself as a dirty player.

He’s tripped, shoved, stepped on, and has taken low blows to some of his rivals multiple times, earning a bad rap around the league. Unsurprisingly, that happened again on Sunday.

Jones didn’t waste the chance to take a shot at a divisional rival, punching New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner in the crotch while getting up. Needless to say, Gardner didn’t care for that, so he shoved him onto the ground.

Mac Jones Claims He’s Not A Dirty Player

“Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL. I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it,” Jones said after the game.

It’s hard to trust him, given his history of dirty plays, and he was literally caught punching him in the crotch. Even so, he won’t face any discipline or fine because of that.

Jones is earning a bad reputation among his colleagues, and there’s simply no way to come back from that. Hopefully, they won’t try to get him the same way he gets them.