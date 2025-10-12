Marvin Harrison Jr out vs Colts: Cardinals WR depth chart updated

Arizona Cardinals’ best wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a big-time blow that left him out of the game with a concussion. The Indianapolis Colts still will have to deal with other weapons but what are those?
Michael Wilson and Zay Jones are the ones called to serve as the next best weapons. Then, Greg Dortch and Simi Fehoko complete the Cardinals’ depth chart at wide receiver.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.