Marvin Harrison Jr out vs Colts: Cardinals WR depth chart updated

Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a concussion and will miss the rest of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. What's the WR depth chart?

By Bruno Milano

Arizona Cardinals’ best wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a big-time blow that left him out of the game with a concussion. The Indianapolis Colts still will have to deal with other weapons but what are those?

Michael Wilson and Zay Jones are the ones called to serve as the next best weapons. Then, Greg Dortch and Simi Fehoko complete the Cardinals’ depth chart at wide receiver.

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
