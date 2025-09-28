Marvin Harrison Jr. questioned amid early struggles

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s second season is off to a shaky start. The former No. 4 overall pick had a decent rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was expected to take his game to new levels, but after four games, Harrison has yet to show his best. After the Seattle Seahawks’ 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison has recorded 16 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

He posted his best game of the season against Seattle, catching six passes for 66 yards and one touchdown. Despite showing a better face, Harrison continues to face criticism.

Marvin Harrison Jr. under criticism from former running back

After the game was over, former NFL running back Damien Harris questioned Harrison’s mental toughness. He described the second-year wide receiver as “timid” and suggested that the pressure of being a first-round pick is affecting his performance.

Marvin Harrison Jr., former wide receiver of the Ohio State Buckeyes

“Marvin Harrison Jr., my brother, you are the No. 1 receiver for Kyler Murray. … But at times it seems like you are a liability. You have to be a guy who’s always open. You have to be a guy who’s available and can run every route in the route tree. You can’t be a liability when you’re out there. And at times it seems like that’s what it is for Marvin Harrison Jr.,“ he said.

The Cardinals are 2-2 after two consecutive losses. Harrison showed signs of improvement on Thursday, but also dropped a slant pass that resulted in an interception by linebacker Ernest Jones.

This has become a notable issue for the Cards, but the team is still behind its top wide receiver.