Even though he hasn't been around for that long, Odell Beckham Jr's impact with the Los Angeles Rams has been remarkable. Check out what Matthew Stafford said about him.

The Los Angeles Rams were already overpowered long before trading for Odell Beckham Jr. But his arrival in SoFi Stadium couldn't have come at a better time, as they lost Robert Woods for the season just hours after completing a move for OBJ.

Needless to say, it took a while before the LSU product got a hold of Sean McVay's offense. They got him involved slowly but steadily, up to the point where he started feeling more comfortable.

OBJ's workload and target share have increased by the week and he's been a major factor in the playoffs. That's why Matthew Stafford showered him in praise for stepping up when they needed the next man up.

Matthew Stafford Praises Odell Beckham Jr. For Stepping Up When They Needed Him

“We didn’t know we were going to lose Robert like that,” Stafford said, per ProFootballTalk. “It was such an unfortunate event for a special player for our team, a guy who meant so much to us. But I thought Odell did a great job of stepping in. His role was different than Rob’s was, but he’s embraced that role, he’s grown in that role. What we asked him to do, to come in and learn as much as he’s learned in half a season basically, and come out here and execute and still play at a high level."

"A lot of times, whether it’s receiver or any other position you step in and your’e still thinking and learning," Stafford added. "Sometimes the physical parts of the game drop off because you’re thinking. He’s done a wonderful job of being able to lock in on his role in our offense and go play fast. So nothing but love for OB. He’s done a wonderful job and really helped us out.”

OBJ Loves It In LA

Beckham has thrived with the Rams and claims to love everything about how the organization handles business. For the first time in his career, he's in a place where things are done the right way:

“Being integrated into the plan,” Beckham said. “Taking me in, pushing me for excellence, the weight room — everything about this place is right and it’s done right. And it’s just been an incredible opportunity. And I feel like I’m just trying to make the most of it. And here we are playing in the Super Bowl, one game away from our dreams.”

Stafford and Beckham will finish the season in a way they couldn't have even dreamed of two years ago. They went from bottom-feeding teams to the biggest stage in football, so they better finish the job now.