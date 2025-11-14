Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald makes something clear about game vs Sean McVay’s Rams in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in one of the best games on the 2025 NFL season. It’s also a massive coaching matchup between Mike Macdonald and Sean McVay.

Macdonald knows there are high stakes in this game. Both teams are 7-2 and as divisional rivals, this win can turn the tide into the winner’s favor to see who wins the NFC West. Still, the coach doesn’t want distractions. “It’s just noise. We’ve got to keep our eye on the process and focus, I say it every week, let’s just focus on us and focus on us being the best football team we possibly can be every time we walk out on the field. I think our guys have been doing that.”

The Seahawks are taking the NFL by storm right now. The Rams are doing the same thing too. In Week 11, it’s the best matchup there is. Macdonald has implemented a tough defense and an efficient offense in only year and a half as the team’s head coach.

McVay and Macdonald are an intriguing coaching matchup

McVay is an offensive genius, Macdonald a defensive savant. Those matchups are absolutely poetic. Styles make fights, they say, and this is one of those cases. While Macdonald has implemented a simple yet efficient playbook in both offense and defense, McVay is the whole opposite.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

The McVay style comes from the Shanahan tree, which means it’s a complex, motion-heavy, scheme on offense. On defense, the Rams rely on explosiveness and physicality. Both teams are really complete but very different as to how they operate in the NFL.

The NFC West is up for grabs

Both the Rams and Seahawks are 7-2 so the winning team immediately gets the top spot in the division. But also, the loser could get in trouble because the San Francisco 49ers are 6-4, and if they win against the Arizona Cardinals, they will step on the heels of the loser of the Rams-Seahawks game.

This is one of the most competitive divisions in football and hence, the margins of error are very slim. With a Week 11 showdown between the two best teams, the stakes are as high as they can be in the regular season.