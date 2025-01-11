Tyreek Hill recently expressed his desire to leave the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 season. In response, the AFC East club has made significant changes to Mike McDaniel‘s staff in an effort to make the star wide receiver feel more comfortable.

In 2022, the Dolphins executed a blockbuster trade to strengthen their offense by acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, aiming to provide Tua Tagovailoa with one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

Hill’s first two seasons in Miami were exceptional. However, after a disappointing 2024 season, Hill requested to leave the Dolphins, a move the team is determined to prevent.

Dolphins shake up Mike McDaniel’s staff to retain Tyreek Hill

When Hill departed from the Chiefs, he expressed a desire to find success without Patrick Mahomes. While his personal stats in Miami have been impressive, the team has yet to achieve significant postseason success.

In the 2024 season, Hill faced multiple injuries that kept him off the field for several games. Combined with Tua Tagovailoa’s four-game absence, the Dolphins’ season ended in disappointment.

Despite narrowly missing the playoffs, Hill announced his intention to leave the team. However, Miami remains committed to retaining him for the 2025 season.

Following this challenging campaign, Mike McDaniel has already initiated major changes to his coaching staff. The Dolphins recently announced the departure of Wes Welker, their wide receivers coach and pass game specialist.

Wes Welker, former wide receivers coach for the Dolphins

Welker, who coached the Dolphins’ wide receivers from 2022 to 2024, played a pivotal role in Hill’s back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons. Yet, after a tough year, the team believes a new WR coach could better support Hill’s performance.

Will Tyreek Hill stay with the Dolphins in 2025?

Although this coaching change is seen as a move to keep Hill in Miami, his future remains uncertain. Hill has been vocal about his desire to leave after falling short of achieving success with the team.

Recent reports indicate that the Dolphins had a productive meeting with Hill to discuss his future. However, the possibility of an attractive trade offer could still lead to Hill’s departure ahead of the 2025 season.

