Miami Dolphins play against New England Patriots for a game in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team knows how to win against the visitors. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Miami Dolphins lost a recent game against the Titans that could open up a big window for them to play in the postseason. That loss was not only hard to take in, but it was also the end of the only winning streak of the season for the Dolphins.

The New England Patriots will play this game with starters to win and seek the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff standings. They have a chance to get the No. 2 or 3 seed spot but the most reasonable thing for the team is fourth place in the standings.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Storylines

The Miami Dolphins are 8-8-0 with a recent loss to the Titans that knocked them out of the playoff path. The Dolphins were winning every possible game to play in the postseason, the winning streak started in Week 9 against Houston Texans at home with a 17-9 victory, in the end it was a perfect seven weeks for the Dolphins. But the team won the first game of the season against the Patriots on the road 17-16, although the Patriots' offense has improved since that loss.

The New England Patriots want to win this game to avoid reaching the playoffs as a Wild Card team since they are currently in the 5th spot of the standings with 10-6-0, the same record as the Bengals and Bills. The No. 4 seed is a possibility for the Patriots if they win or draw this game against the Dolphins and expect the Bills to lose and the Bengals to win. The No. 3 seed spot is another feasible scenario for the Patriots with a win, a loss for the Bills, and expecting the Bengals to lose or draw their last game of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are underdogs with +6 ATS and +240 moneyline at FanDuel, they already won a game against the visitors but the opposing offense was very different from what they are today. New England Patriots are favorites with -6 points to cover and -260 moneyline. The totals is offered at 40 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: New England Patriots -6.



FanDuel Miami Dolphins +6 / +240 Totals 40 New England Patriots -6 / -260

* Odds via FanDuel