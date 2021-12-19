Miami Dolphins play against New York Jets today for a game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US today

Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium on December 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team has a great opportunity to play in the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Dolphins are in a good position to make the playoffs, but the team has to win every remaining game of the regular season to cement the road to the postseason. The Dolphins were off Bye Week 14 and the team has a five-week winning streak.

New York Jets have negative numbers this season, almost the same as last season, but they are willing to do anything to win this game and hurt the Dolphins. Last week the team lost to the New Orleans Saints 9-30 at home.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Storylines

Miami Dolphins have not lost a game since Week 8 against Buffalo Bills on the road 11-26, that last loss was part of one of the worst losing streaks of the 2021-22 NFL season with a total of seven consecutive losses. But after that bad streak the Dolphins trained in a winning streak with five perfect weeks against Texans 17-9, Baltimore Ranves 22-10, New York Jets 24-17, Carolina Panthers 33-10 and New York Giants 20-9. The Dolphins offense is scoring an average of 19.5 points per game and the team's defense is allowing just 22.2 points per game.

The New York Jets won the last game on the road against the Houston Texans 21-14 in Week 12, but after that victory the team lost two consecutive games against the Phialdelphia Eagles 18-33 and against the New Orleans Saints 9-30, both games at home. Jets record on the road is negative with one win and 5 losses. The Jets have a tendency this season to lose 2-3 games and then win a game. The Jets have a weak defense allowing 30.5 points per game, and the team's offense is scoring 17.4 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are favorites at home with -10 points to cover and -405 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong five-week winning streak and the team was off an entire week. New York Jets are underdogs with +10 ATS and +360 moneyline. The Totals is offered at 41 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: New York Jets +10.



FanDuel Miami Dolphins -10 / -405 Totals 41 New York Jets +10 / +360

* Odds via FanDuel