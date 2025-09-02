Micah Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta reveals details behind Cowboys-Packers trade, blames Jerry Jones

It’s been a few days since Micah Parsons officially joined the Green Bay Packers, in what has become one of the most talked-about moves in the NFL. With tensions still running high, agent David Mulugheta shed some light on the situation, offering a pointed analysis of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ stance throughout the process.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the agent representing one of the league’s top pass rushers emphasized what transpired during the preseason, when Parsons saw no action due to a back injury. The Cowboys viewed the situation as an excuse on the player’s part — a notion that has since been completely debunked.

“Never,” Mulugheta said the Cowboys were never told that Parsons would not play. “I mean Micah loves the game too much. He was going to play no matter what.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added: “I think the most important thing is Micah wanted to be a Cowboy. He grew up cheering for the Cowboys, wore the blue and white at Penn State, wore it in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He wanted to be a Cowboy, and we did everything we could for him to remain a Cowboy.”

Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones (L) and Micah Parsons.

Advertisement

The negotiations between Jones and Parsons

Mulugheta made a strong statement regarding how the contract extension talks were handled, making it clear that the Cowboys wouldn’t negotiate with him, as Jerry Jones believed he had reached a deal directly with the linebacker.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

“If you’re a [then-]25-year-old football player and your boss, who happens to be the most powerful person in the NFL, starts talking about contracts, it’s hard for you to end that conversation,” the agent said. “So they had a conversation. Micah nodded his head out of respect.

Advertisement

“Obviously there’s a power dynamic that’s a little different there. One guy’s the owner of the team and the GM, and the other one is Micah Parsons, a young 25-year-old football player. So, I’m not sure if there was miscommunication there by the time Micah walked out, but at no point did Micah believe that he was negotiating a contract.“

The focus on football

The experienced agent was also direct when addressing the controversial negotiations Parsons had with Dallas, stating that the player should focus solely on his one true goal — performing on the field — and leave the rest to the professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To expect somebody like Micah Parsons to be one of the best defenders in the NFL and also a great lawyer when it comes to contracts, I think it’s a bit unfair,” he said. “His job is to go out there and chase quarterbacks, and our job is to go out there and chase commas for him. I’m not sure exactly why it went this way, but we were always prepared and open to negotiating a contract with the Jones family.”