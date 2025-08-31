The Dallas Cowboys will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. After the historic trade of Micah Parsons, this is probably now the most anticipated game of the entire 2025 NFL season. However, already practicing with his new team, the star player wants to take it step by step.

“Obviously, Dallas got to do what they got to do to get to Week 4. We got to do what we got to do. I see no easy games. I see the Lions first on Sunday where I got to try to get ready for it. Then, I see a Commanders game on Thursday Night. So, I see two games that got some of the most elite offenses in the NFL before we get to Dallas which I know is another elite offense after seeing them all in camp with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.”

The Cowboys have a revamped offense led by Dak Prescott after another trade in which George Pickens arrived from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Parsons could be the key factor in tipping the balance in that matchup with his pass rush.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Micah Parsons and Packers play against Cowboys?

Micah Parsons and the Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. That game will be on Sunday Night Football on September 28 and will mark the defensive star’s return to his former home, AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Micah stated that, after a challenging first part of the schedule, Green Bay will be ready for that challenge. “I got to focus on that one first, but when Week 4 comes, we’ll be ready. We’re going to prepare the same way we had the previous weeks.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys could make another blockbuster trade after Micah Parsons left Dallas

Additionally, in his introductory press conference, Parsons also wanted to send a special dedication to his mother for all her support during this difficult and emotional transition from Dallas to Green Bay.

Advertisement

“My mom, she’s probably the hardest working person I ever met in my life. Just to take that relief off her shoulders and say: ‘You can stop putting your years.’ I’ve seen her work since I was a boy. Now, she can just chill out for a while.”

Advertisement